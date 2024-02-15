Home

Pakistan elections 2024: Imran Khan’s PTI alleges mandate ‘stolen in the dark of night’

Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tereek- Insaf party on Wednesday alleged that its mandate has been stolen in the dark of the night after major political parties in the country decided to form a coalition government led by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

In a surprise move, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday night nominated Shehbaz, as the prime ministerial candidate instead of the party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

PTI’s Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan took to social media to vent his frustration.

Referring to a possible coalition government led by the PML-N, he said: “The decision to induct a bunch of criminals to form governments, who have been rejected by the people, reflects a myopic view of the grave challenges the country is beset with.”

Earlier in the day, Imran conveyed a message from the jail through his family to his supporters he said PTI will not engage with PPP, PPMLN and MQM to form a government.

Talking baout the elections the, Shehbaz was nominated as the next PM by PML-N chief where as Marriyum Aurangzeb for the post of Punjab Chief Minister

As per Election Commission of Pakistan data, the total number of seats won by the coalition led by Shehbaz Sharif, comes to 152. After the addition of 60 women and 10 minority seats in the tally, the coalition will be easily able to achieve the required number of 169 to form the government.

