Pakistan Elections 2024: Pakistan headed towards instability?

At least 10 Independent candidates who had won Thursday’s National Assembly elections have declared support for Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N party, as per local media reports.

In the absence of a clear winner in the general elections, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Bilawal Bhutto’s Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have deliberated on the possibility of appointing prime ministers from either party for three and two-year terms.

Days after the election, it remains unclear which party will form a government and who the next prime minister will be.

Independent candidates supported by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf the party of former prime minister, Imran Khan, won 95 of 264 seats. This puts it in the lead, ahead of Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) in second place. However, with 75 seats, PML-N is the largest single party in the national assembly.

Meanwhile, PTI will not be joining hands with rival PML-N or PPP to form a coalition govt and would sit in the opposition despite having majority in the newly elected Parliament.

PTI does not have enough seats in the 266 member national assembly to form it’s own gov.

The election commission of Pakistan has announced that independent candidates, a majority of them supported by the PTI secured 101 seats, followed by Nawaz Sharif PML with 75 seats and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s PPP getting 54 seats and MQMP bagging 17 seats.

Other parties got 17 seats while the result of one constituency was withheld.

