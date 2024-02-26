Pakistan Elections 2024: Presidential polls set to take place by March 9

Home

Pakistan is gearing up to elect the new president by March 9. The Election Commission of Pakistan is set to hold an election for the office of the country’s president by March 9, two days before the retirement of half of the senators after completing their six-year term.

A senior PPP office bearer said The president will be elected by the present senators after setting up of all the four provincial assemblies. He also said that the election could take place on March 9 or 10. The six-party alliance, set to form a coalition government at the Centre under the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif, has already announced Asif Ali Zardari as its candidate.

Since the general elections were held on February 8, the presidential election is required to be conducted by March 9, just two days before the retirement of half of the 100-member Senate. The sources said the Senate elections were also due in the first week of March, but because of the delay in the general elections, the Senate elections will now be held either in the last week of March or the first week of April which means the upper house will remain dysfunctional and incomplete for some period.

Meanwhile The election of Pakistan’s Punjab province was scheduled to take place on February 26. Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is getting ready to be elected as the first woman chief minister of Punjab province on Monday.

PML-N has secured both the speaker and deputy speaker positions in the Punjab Assembly.

According to PTI, The election for the Chief Minister office will be held between PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz and Imran Khan’s PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council nominee Rana Aftab Ahmad. Since PML-N and its allies have a clear majority in the House there are no obstacles for Maryam to secure the top position.

