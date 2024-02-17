Home

Pakistan Elections 2024 to be declared null and void?

Shehbaz Sharif's designation as future prime minister of Pakistan hangs in balance after an attempt to declare the results of ...

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Monday is scheduled to hear a petition seeking to declare the recently held general elections as null and void due to reports of poll rigging and deliberate delay in announcing the results by Pakistan’s election commission. But who is thhe petitioner and what doea he want?

According to the report, the petitioner is a citizen named Ali Khan and he also has made the ECP and the federal government as respondents in the case.

Additionally, the petition also seeks a stay order on the formation of the new government till the case is resolved.

The Feb 8 general elections in Pakistan gave majority to none of the parties.

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) supported independent candidates secured 92 seats, while Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) secured 75 and 54 seats respectively.

The PML-N and the PPP are trying to form a government with former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif emerging as the next prime minister.

The PTI has propped up Umar Ayub Khan, the party secretary general and the grandson of former military dictator Ayub Khan, as prime minister

The PTI has propped up Umar Ayub Khan, the party secretary general and the grandson of former military dictator Ayub Khan, as have levelled allegations of rigging in the general elections.

The final results of the polls were announced after an extraordinary delay, raising doubts over elections’ transparency.

