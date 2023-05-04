Top Trending Videos

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto arrives in India

Bilawal Bhutto became the first Foreign Minister to arrive in India after a gap of nearly 12 years. In 2011, then Pakistan foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar visited India.

Updated: May 4, 2023 4:29 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Published Date: May 4, 2023 4:28 PM IST

Updated Date: May 4, 2023 4:29 PM IST