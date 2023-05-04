Home

Video Gallery

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto arrives in India

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto arrives in India

Bilawal Bhutto became the first Foreign Minister to arrive in India after a gap of nearly 12 years. In 2011, then Pakistan foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar visited India.

Bilawal Bhutto became the first Foreign Minister to arrive in India after a gap of nearly 12 years. In 2011, then Pakistan foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar visited India.