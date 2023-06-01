Home

Pakistan Intruder neutralised by BSF in Samba sector | J&K News

In a major success, a Pakistan intruder was neutralised by Border Security Force troops in Samba, J&K on June 01. As per BSF PRO, alert BSF troops noticed a suspicious movement of a person who crossed international border from Pakistan in the Samba area. Troops challenged the intruder but he kept advancing towards border fencing. BSF personnel fired at him and shot him dead. Further details are being ascertained.

