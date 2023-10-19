By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Pakistan Players down with fever, Pak vs Aus, Babar Azam
Most of the Pakistani players who were down with viral fever after their arrival in Bengaluru have recovered though some ...
Most of the Pakistani players who were down with viral fever after their arrival in Bengaluru have recovered though some are still under medical observation. Pakistan will be facing Australia in a high-profile World Cup clash here on October 20. Pakistan team arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday after their seven wicket defeat against arch-rivals India in Ahmedabad on the previous day. #worldcup2023 #pakvsaus #babarazam
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.