Pakistan Players down with fever, Pak vs Aus, Babar Azam

Most of the Pakistani players who were down with viral fever after their arrival in Bengaluru have recovered though some are still under medical observation. Pakistan will be facing Australia in a high-profile World Cup clash here on October 20. Pakistan team arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday after their seven wicket defeat against arch-rivals India in Ahmedabad on the previous day. #worldcup2023 #pakvsaus #babarazam

