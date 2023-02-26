Home

Pakistani Drone: BSF Troops Shoot Down Drone Coming In From Pakistan | Watch Video

The drones were discovered after soldiers heard a buzzing sound entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in Shahjada village in Amritsar district. As per the laid down drill, troops intercepted the drone by firing at it.

Pakistani drone: BSF troops deployed at the border have recovered drones early Sunday morning. The drones were recovered around 2.11 AM on February 26. The drones were discovered after soldiers heard a buzzing sound entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in Shahjada village in Amritsar district. As per the laid down drill, troops intercepted the drone by firing at it. The entire area was cordoned off and Police and other concerned agencies were informed. During the search, BSF troops recovered a black coloured drone manufactured by DJI Matrice (Made in China). The drone wasi in a partially damaged condition and was found lying near the Dhussi Bundh in Sahjada village. A thorough search of the area is underway.