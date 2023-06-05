By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Pakistani drone carrying heroin seized by BSF | Watch
Border Security Force seized a Pakistani drone carrying 3.1 kg heroin at Wagah-Attari border, Amritsar on June 05. Speaking to ANI, DIG of BSF Sanjay Gaur said, “We were getting inputs for the last 2-3 days that smugglers from Pakistan will try to smuggle the heroin through drone.
