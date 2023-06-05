Home

Pakistani drone carrying heroin seized by BSF | Watch

Border Security Force seized a Pakistani drone carrying 3.1 kg heroin at Wagah-Attari border, Amritsar on June 05. Speaking to ANI, DIG of BSF Sanjay Gaur said, “We were getting inputs for the last 2-3 days that smugglers from Pakistan will try to smuggle the heroin through drone.

