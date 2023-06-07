Home

Video Gallery

Pakistani journalist gets his daily dose of shame

Pakistani journalist gets his daily dose of shame

Pakistani Journalist Jahanzaib Ali once again tried to raise questions regarding Indian PM Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US. During the daily press briefing of the US State Department, Jahanzaib questioned Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel if the US will discuss “democratic backsliding” and “human rights issue” with PM Modi.

Pakistani Journalist Jahanzaib Ali once again tried to raise questions regarding Indian PM Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US. During the daily press briefing of the US State Department, Jahanzaib questioned Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel if the US will discuss “democratic backsliding” and “human rights issue” with PM Modi.