Pakistanis march in support of Palestinians amid Israel-Hamas war

The people of Pakistan took the ‘Palestinian Solidarity March’ in Islamabad on October 19. Protestors held placards and raised slogans against Israel amid the ongoing war. Several men and women, carry banners expressing their solidarity with Palestine. Pakistani nationals in Islamabad held signs that read: “Help Palestine”, and “Down with USA”.

