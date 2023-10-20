Top Trending Videos

Pakistanis march in support of Palestinians amid Israel-Hamas war

The people of Pakistan took the 'Palestinian Solidarity March' in Islamabad on October 19. Protestors held placards and raised slogans ...

Updated: October 20, 2023 7:13 PM IST

By Video Desk

The people of Pakistan took the ‘Palestinian Solidarity March’ in Islamabad on October 19. Protestors held placards and raised slogans against Israel amid the ongoing war. Several men and women, carry banners expressing their solidarity with Palestine. Pakistani nationals in Islamabad held signs that read: “Help Palestine”, and “Down with USA”.

Also Watch

Trending Now

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.