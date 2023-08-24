Home

Video Gallery

Pakistan’s Probable Playing XI In Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan’s Probable Playing XI In Asia Cup 2023

The Asia Cup 2023 is a highly anticipated cricket tournament and is about to start in few days. Teams to be part of the upcoming edition of the tournament are Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Nepal. The tournament will be held from August 30 to September 17. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will collaborate as joint hosts, with Sri Lanka hosting 9 matches and Pakistan hosting 4 matches. Pakistan is placed in Group A alongside India and Nepal. Pakistan will be aiming to perform better than the previous edition, where they lost in the final against Sri Lanka. Pakistan’s journey in the tournament will start with their opening match against Nepal on August 30 and will further face India on 2 September. Pakistan will play with the strongest playing XI likely to be selected to balance both batting and bowling strengths.

The Asia Cup 2023 is a highly anticipated cricket tournament and is about to start in few days. Teams to be part of the upcoming edition of the tournament are Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

The tournament will be held from August 30 to September 17. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will collaborate as joint hosts, with Sri Lanka hosting 9 matches and Pakistan hosting 4 matches. Pakistan is placed in Group A alongside India and Nepal. Pakistan will be aiming to perform better than the previous edition, where they lost in the final against Sri Lanka. Pakistan’s journey in the tournament will start with their opening match against Nepal on August 30 and will further face India on 2 September. Pakistan will play with the strongest playing XI likely to be selected to balance both batting and bowling strengths.

Also Watch BCCI Announces Squad For Aisa Cup 2023

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.