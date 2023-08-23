Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Pakistan’s Reaction on Chandrayaan-3 mission: Pak leader Who Mocked ISRO Now Praises Moon Mission

Pakistan’s Reaction on Chandrayaan-3 mission: Pak leader Who Mocked ISRO Now Praises Moon Mission

Former Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain who once mocked ISRO after the crash of Chandrayaan 2 has now praised India's third lunar mission ‘Chandrayaan 3’, calling it a “historic moment for humankind”.

Updated: August 23, 2023 4:09 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Pakistan’s Reaction on Chandrayaan-3 mission: Former Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain who once mocked ISRO after the crash of Chandrayaan 2 has now praised India’s third lunar mission ‘Chandrayaan 3’, calling it a “historic moment for humankind”.

Also Watch

Also Read:

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.