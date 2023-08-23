Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Pakistan’s Reaction on Chandrayaan-3 mission: Pak leader Who Mocked ISRO Now Praises Moon Mission
Former Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain who once mocked ISRO after the crash of Chandrayaan 2 has now praised India's third lunar mission ‘Chandrayaan 3’, calling it a “historic moment for humankind”.
Pakistan's Reaction on Chandrayaan-3 mission: Former Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain who once mocked ISRO after the crash of Chandrayaan 2 has now praised India's third lunar mission 'Chandrayaan 3', calling it a "historic moment for humankind".
