Pakistan’s Reaction on Chandrayaan-3 mission: Pak leader Who Mocked ISRO Now Praises Moon Mission

Former Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain who once mocked ISRO after the crash of Chandrayaan 2 has now praised India's third lunar mission ‘Chandrayaan 3’, calling it a “historic moment for humankind”.

