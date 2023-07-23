Top Trending Videos

Palak Tiwari And Ibrahim Ali Khan Step Out For a Move Date, The Rumored Couple Twin In Black – WATCH

Palak and Ibrahim stepped out for the movie night in style. Palak Tiwari was seen stepping out of a theatre in style. The rumored couple twinned in black. Watch video.

Published: July 23, 2023 11:24 AM IST

By Video Desk

Ibrahim and Palak Tiwari spotted: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari fueled dating rumors once again after they were spotted enjoying a move date. The duo stepped out for the movie night in style. Palak Tiwari was seen stepping out of a theatre in style. She was seen dressed up in a black crop top which she paired with an oversized tailor-made custom jacket and black bottoms.  Ibrahim, on the other hand twinned with her in black as he wore a white tee and paired it with a black shirt and jeans.

