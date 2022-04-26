Palak Tiwari spotted: Actress Shweta Tiwari’s beautiful daughter who rose to fame with her hit music album Bijlee Bijlee along with Hardy Sandhu, was recently snapped with Aditya Seal with whom she has collaborated for her second music video Mangta Hai Kya. The actress can be seen romancing Aditya Seal in the song. Mangta Hai Kya is a remake of Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar’s Mangta Hai Kya from the film Rangeela and is sung by Aditya Narayan and Deeksha Toor. The video has crossed more than 5.5 million views so far. Recently, Palak Tiwari and Aditya Seal were spotted promoting their new song. Palak Tiwari looked beautiful in a white gown, on the other hand Aditya Seal looked dapper in an orang and black denim. They were seen getting clicked by the paps. Have a look.Also Read - Fruits That Will Help You Rejuvenate And Help You Beat The Heat During Summers | Watch Video