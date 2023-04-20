Home

Pamela Chopra Dead: Yash Chopra's Wife Pamela Chopra passes Away At 75 | Watch Video

Pamela Chopra Dead: Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra passed away on Thursday morning at a hospital in Mumbai. She was 74 years old and was admitted in Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital since the past 15 days. According to reports, Pamela Chopra was admitted due to age-related issues. She was put on a ventilator when her health deteriorated and she breathed her last on April 20.