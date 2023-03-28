Home

Video Gallery

PAN-Aadhar Linking not mandatory for THESE people–Check Latest Rules Here

PAN-Aadhar Linking not mandatory for THESE people–Check Latest Rules Here

PAN-Aadhar Linking not mandatory for THESE people--Check Latest Rules Here

The ones who have not yet linked their PAN card with their Aadhaar must complete the process soon because the last date is near. Let’s take a quick look on implications that individuals have to face if their PAN card is not linked with their Aadhaar card by the last date. However, one should also know that a few people are exempted from the compulsion. They do not have to link their PAN with their Aadhaar card.