PAN Card Tips And Tricks: Pan card or permanent account number is the most important document required for every financial transaction. Pan card contains a ten-digit alphanumeric number on it, which is nothing more than a code that contains important information about the PAN cardholder. Every PAN contains ten digits made up of a specified alphabet and letter combination. The first five characters are always alphabets, with four numerals and another alphabet following. In recent years there's an increase in frauds related to PAN cards . It has become the favorite target for scammers out there who are always wanting to steal your personal data and information which is why in this video, we have listed down a few ways that will protect your PAN cards from scammers. Watch video.