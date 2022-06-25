“Mere paas gyaan bahot hai, main 5 minute me duniya badal sakta hun…” Pankaj Tripathi’s simplicity and his efforts to entertain even when he is not on-screen show in his conversations. In this interview with the Zee group, the actor speaks about being grateful for the struggle he has done in the past. He says it is because of that struggle that films are written for him. However, after being the OTT king, receiving multiple awards for his performances including a National Award, IIFA and plenty of others, he says all he now wants to do is to relax and live a hassle-free life. “8 ghante ki nend aur yoga…bas yahi karna hai ab mujhe,” he says.Also Read - Varun Dhawan Breaks Silence on Making Kartik Aaryan Dance With Karan Johar at Bollywood Party | Exclusive

Watch this interview to know how struggle and achievements should make a man humbler in life, and that being able to sleep peacefully by the end of the day should be the ultimate goal.

Pankaj Tripathi's Sherdil, directed by Srijit Mukherji has hit the screens. The film is inspired by an incident in the Pilibhit area of Uttar Pradesh where the villagers would leave their elders in the jungle for tigers to prey on them in order to take advantage of the government schemes.