In an exclusive interview with india.com, Pankaj Tripathi talked about his experience of working on OTT platforms and how it has given him an opportunity to showcase his talent. The Mimi actor also compared it to his work on the big screen and said that he never used to get a role of more than 15-20 minutes on the big screen. "OTT has given me more space and time," he said. Pankaj Tripathi is recently seen in Mimi which also stars Kriti Sanon. The film has been released on Netflix and is gaining mixed responses from the audience.

Watch this interview to know what Pankaj Tripathi has to say.