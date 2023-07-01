Home

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's Divine Quest: A Reverent Visit to the Golden Temple for Blessings before their marriage.

Actor Parineeti Chopra and her politician fiancé Raghav Chadha were recently spotted in Amritsar. The couple visited the Golden Temple to seek blessings ahead of their wedding. Their visit to Amritsar comes some weeks after they got engaged in New Delhi. The couple is captured inside the Golden Temple, surrounded by heavy blanket of security. Parineeti was dressed in an off-white salwar-kameez with a dupatta wrapped around her head, whereas Raghav wore a white kurta-pyjama and paired it with a grey jacket. The couple was last spotted together upon their return from Udaipur, where they were said to be hunting for a wedding venue.