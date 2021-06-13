Parneeti Chopra Exclusive Interview, Big Relevation: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has given phenomenal performances in films with different genres. She recently appeared in Saina Nehwal’s biographical sports drama, Saina. Currently, her new film Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar has been released on Amazon Prime and is much spoke about on social media. In this interview, Parineeti reveals the biggest gender discrimination that she has faced in her life. Watch video. Also Read - Asha Negi Opens up on Pavitra Rishta 2.0, Her Love For Road Trips & More | Exclusive Interview