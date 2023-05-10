Home

Video Gallery

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Guest List And Outfits For The Big Day Revealed – [Watch Video]

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Guest List And Outfits For The Big Day Revealed – [Watch Video]

While Parineeti and Raghav have been tight-lipped about their relationship status, Parineeti's co-star Harrdy Sandhu had confirmed their relationship earlier. On the work front, the actress has been busy with several upcoming projects, including Imtiaz Ali's 'Chamkila' and Jaswant Singh Gill’s biopic, in which she will star alongside Akshay Kumar. Fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement from the couple. Watvh

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha’s engagement rumors have finally been confirmed by news agency PTI. The ceremony is reportedly set to take place on May 13, 2023, in Delhi and will have around 150 guests, including close friends and family members. The couple has been spotted together several times in the recent past, giving rise to rumors about their relationship. While they have been tight-lipped about their relationship status, Parineeti’s co-star Harrdy Sandhu had confirmed their relationship earlier. On the work front, the actress has been busy with several upcoming projects, including Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Chamkila’ and Jaswant Singh Gill’s biopic, in which she will star alongside Akshay Kumar. Fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement from the couple. Watch.