Home

Video Gallery

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Team bride gears up to welcome the Baratis

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Team bride gears up to welcome the Baratis

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding in Udaipur is set to be an extravagant and joyous celebration. Team Bride is eagerly preparing to welcome the baratis with excitement and style.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding in Udaipur is set to be an extravagant and joyous celebration. Team Bride is eagerly preparing to welcome the baratis with excitement and style. The venue is adorned with vibrant decorations, creating a festive atmosphere that is brimming with anticipation and happiness. The wedding festivities will be filled with joyful dances, traditional rituals, and heartfelt moments. From the sangeet ceremony to the grand wedding reception, every event promises to be a memorable experience for all.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.