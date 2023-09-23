Home

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Team Groom arrives in Udaipur in style

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: The groom’s team has arrived in Udaipur for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding, and they certainly made a grand entrance in style. With a touch of elegance and a sprinkle of excitement, the team brought a vibrant energy to the festivities. As they stepped foot in the enchanting city of Udaipur, the air was filled with anticipation and joy. Dressed impeccably, they showcased their impeccable fashion sense and added a dash of glamour to the celebrations. The wedding venue, the beautiful Leela Palace Udaipur, is adorned with exquisite decorations, setting the perfect backdrop for this joyous union.

