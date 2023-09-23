By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s Udaipur wedding venue defines royalty
Parineeti Chopra – Raghav Chadha wedding: Preparations for Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra’s wedding are in full swing at Hotel Leela Palace in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. The duo received a grand welcome at Udaipur airport on September 22. Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot in Rajasthan. Wedding festivities will take place on September 23 and 24, as per several reports. Before their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti had kept mum about their relationship. Watch the video to know more.
