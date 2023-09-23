Home

Video Gallery

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s Udaipur wedding venue defines royalty

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s Udaipur wedding venue defines royalty

Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha wedding: Preparations for Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra’s wedding are in full swing at Hotel Leela Palace in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.

Parineeti Chopra – Raghav Chadha wedding: Preparations for Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra’s wedding are in full swing at Hotel Leela Palace in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. The duo received a grand welcome at Udaipur airport on September 22. Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot in Rajasthan. Wedding festivities will take place on September 23 and 24, as per several reports. Before their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti had kept mum about their relationship. Watch the video to know more.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.