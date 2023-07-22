Parineeti Chopra Slays In a Short Check Overcoat And Black Tank Top, Flaunts Her Rive Gauche Bag Worth Rs 1,10,000 – Watch

Home

Parineeti Chopra was snapped at airport today. She was spotted flaunting her Rive Gauche Bag worth Rs 1,10,000. Watch video.

Parineeti Chopra spotted: Soon to be bride Parineeti Chopra was snapped at airport in the most stylish way. The actress donned a short check overcoat and a black tank top. She paired it with a cool loose trousers. She was also spotted flaunting her Rive Gauche Bag worth Rs 1,10,000. Watch video.

