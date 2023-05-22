ZEE Sites

Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Parineeti Chopra Spotted For The First Time After Engagement, Flaunts Her Diamond Ring – Watch Video

Parineeti Chopra Spotted For The First Time After Engagement, Flaunts Her Diamond Ring – Watch Video

The actress looked beautiful in casuals. Parineeti was also seen flaunting her engagement ring. Watch video. 

Published: May 22, 2023 10:55 AM IST

By Video Desk

Parineeti Chopra: After her engagement with Raghav Chadha, Parineeti was spotted in casuals at the Mumbai airport. Seeing Pari, the airport staff and common passengers ran to get a close look and a pic. The actress looked beautiful in casuals. Parineeti was also seen flaunting her engagement ring. Watch video. 

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics