By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Parineeti Chopra To Ayushmann Khurrana: Bollywood Actors Who Impressed Fans With Their Singing Skills | Watch Video
From Alia Bhatt to Parineeti Chopra, let's look at some of the Bollywood actors who are not just talented actors but have also proved their mettle as good singers.
Actors who are singers: Bollywood Actor-Singers, who impressed with their acting as well as singing talent .Since the beginning of the Indian Film industry, many actors have dabbled in multiple facets of filmmaking. There have been many actors who not only were good actors but also inherited talents such as writing, film producing, direction, editing and also singing. There has been no shortage of multi-talented people in the industry. On World Music Day, let’s look at some of the Bollywood actors who are not just talented actors but have also proved their mettle as good singers.
Also Read:
- Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh's Salary For The Film Is Shocking, Check Out How Much Other Actors Charged
- Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel And Sunny Deol's Stunning Chemistry During Promotion Of The Film Will Win Your Heart - Watch Video
- Bigg Boss OTT: Jiya Shankar And Jad Hadid To Become The First Lovebirds Of The House? Watch Video