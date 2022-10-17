Parineeti Chopra best films:
Bollywood actress unveiled her first look from her upcoming film Uunchai. The actress took to her Instagram and shared the poster of the film. Parineeti will be sharing screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor. The film is directed by Sooraj R Barjatya by his home production Rajshree productions. Well this look of Parineeti has created a lot of buzz among the people and they are eagerly waiting for the trailer release of the film. Let us tell you that Parineeti is one of the most versatile Actresses of Bollywood who has appeared in hit Bollywood films. So, let's take a look at some of the most notable roles of Parineeti that defined her career. Watch full list in the video.