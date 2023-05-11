Home

Video Gallery

Parineeti Chopra’s Weight Loss Journey Is Inspiring ! Here’s What She Does To Maintain Her Bomb Figure

Parineeti Chopra’s Weight Loss Journey Is Inspiring ! Here’s What She Does To Maintain Her Bomb Figure

Parineeti Copra is one of the most talented and gorgeous actress in the film fraternity who was initially criticized for her weight. She weighted 86 kilos and her chubby body and cheeks did fit the Bollywood avatar. So, the actress turned the tables by inspiring everyone with her weight loss journey. But how did she get from fat to fit? Watch video to find out.

Parineeti Chopra dirt and fitness: Parineeti Chopra has been in headlines ever since her engagement rumors with politician Raghav Chadha started surfacing online. There’s a buzz in B town that the Ishaqzaade actress will get engaged to the politician on 13th may in Delhi. The fans of Parineeti are indeed excited to see her getting married. The actress is one of the most talented and gorgeous actress in the film fraternity who was initially criticized for her weight. She weighted 86 kilos and her chubby body and cheeks did fit the Bollywood avatar. So, the actress turned the tables by inspiring everyone with her weight loss journey. But how did she get from fat to fit? Watch video to find out.