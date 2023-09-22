Home

Parineeti-Raghav Marriage: Adorable Duo Clicked Together At Airport Ahead Of Their Big Day – Watch Video

One of the most popular and adorable couples of Tinsel Town, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot on September 24. The official wedding preparations have also begun.

Parineeti-Raghav Wedding: Soon-to-be-wed couple Parineeti, Raghav clicked at Delhi airport. They are heading towards Udaipur for their wedding. The couple will be reaching Udaipur today. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will take the pheras on September 24

