Home

Video Gallery

Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Inside visuals of RagNeeti’s sangeet night

Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Inside visuals of RagNeeti’s sangeet night

The couple hosted a lavish sangeet night for the guests with the theme ‘party like the 90s’ at The Leela Palace. The celebrations lasted all night with a special music performance by Punjabi singer Navraj Hans.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Sangeet Ceremony: As the evening unfolded, all eyes were on the groom, who looked absolutely dashing in his stylish attire. With his impeccable sense of fashion, he exuded confidence and charm, stealing the spotlight effortlessly. His choice of outfit, combined with his charismatic presence, left everyone in awe. While the bride looked absolutely stunning, it was the groom’s undeniable charm and captivating style that made heads turn throughout the night. Together, they created a picture-perfect couple, radiating love and happiness on their special day. Last night, the couple hosted a lavish sangeet night for the guests with the theme ‘party like the 90s’ at The Leela Palace. The celebrations lasted all night with a special music performance by Punjabi singer Navraj Hans. The couple is expected to get married this afternoon and will host a reception bash for the guests later in the day.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.