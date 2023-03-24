Home

Video Gallery

Parts of Tamil Nadu’s Madurai waterlogged post heavy rainfall – Watch Video

Parts of Tamil Nadu’s Madurai waterlogged post heavy rainfall – Watch Video

The streets of Tamil Nadu’s Madurai were left heavily waterlogged post a heavy rainfall on

The streets of Tamil Nadu’s Madurai were left heavily waterlogged post a heavy rainfall on March 23. The blocked roads due to the access water caused a lot of problems for the commuters. The residents and vehicles passing through the waterlogged areas were seen struggling as they tried to commute from one place to another. Recently, several states in India are witnessing rainfall resulting in the dropping of the temperature