Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Badrinath National Highway 7 blocked due to heavy debris, passengers travelling to Badrinath & Hemkund got stuck
- Delhi Water Supply to be Hit Due to Silt, Debris From Uttarakhand's Chamoli Glacier Disaster
- Chamoli Disaster: New Lake Forms in Raini Village at Glacier Break Point, High Alert as Water Level Rises
- Chamoli Glacier Break: Rescue Operations Near Tapovan Briefly Put on Hold as Water Level Rises, Resumes Again
