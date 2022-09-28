Passport Tips: A passport is one of the most mandatory documents whenever you are traveling abroad. Whether you are traveling abroad for education, education, pilgrimage, tourism, business purpose, medical attendance or family visits, you need to have passport with you. Well in recent years, Foreign travel from India has been increased a lot that has led to the rising demand for passport-related services. In case your are also planning a foreign travel then you also need a passport for the same. But if by any means your passport is damaged then you can apply for a pass port online too. You can apply for a passport online at the official Passport Seva website that the ministry of external affairs launched in 2010. So if you wish to renew or apply for a new passport then we have mentioned a step by step process for the same. Watch video.Also Read - How to Check Your Bank Balance Using Aadhaar Card: A Step-By-Step Guide Here