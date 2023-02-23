Home

Pathaan Box Office: Trade Expert Reaction On ‘Pathaan’ Crossing Rs 1000 Crore | Watch

Girish Wankhede said the success of the film is a victory for all those who don't believe that movies target religions or that religions can affect movies and actors, highlighting that our actors are above all such things.

Shah Rukh Khan all-time blockbuster now stands at a whopping ₹1002 crore gross after 28 days, with SRK single handedly silencing the South and ‘boycott gang’ together, proving yet again that he’s the one true king of Indian cinema. Trade expert Girish Wankhede reminded how keenly anticipated Pathaan was prior to its release and how it broke records on day 1 of its release and also the next day, which was a public holiday for Republic Day.