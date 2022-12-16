Pathaan Controversy: Deepika Padukone’s Saffron Bikini Stirs Controversy, Times When Deepika’s Movie Created a Buzz- Watch

Deepika's films have been mired in controversies many times even before Pathan. But Deepika's film which was also opposed, that film has earned a splash at the box office. let's take a look

The whole furore around Pathaan is getting bigger. Yesterday, Madhya Pradesh minister Narrottam Mishra said the song Besharam Rang is objectionable. The whole hullabaloo seems to be around the saffron coloured bikini that Deepika Padukone has worn in the song. It is not even light orange or saffron but a rather deep shade of burnt orange. Many right wing people have given it a religious angle with Shah Rukh Khan being a Muslim superstar.