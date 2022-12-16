Top Recommended Stories
Pathaan Controversy: Deepika Padukone’s Saffron Bikini Stirs Controversy, Times When Deepika’s Movie Created a Buzz- Watch
Deepika's films have been mired in controversies many times even before Pathan. But Deepika's film which was also opposed, that film has earned a splash at the box office. let's take a look
The whole furore around Pathaan is getting bigger. Yesterday, Madhya Pradesh minister Narrottam Mishra said the song Besharam Rang is objectionable. The whole hullabaloo seems to be around the saffron coloured bikini that Deepika Padukone has worn in the song. It is not even light orange or saffron but a rather deep shade of burnt orange. Many right wing people have given it a religious angle with Shah Rukh Khan being a Muslim superstar.
Also Read:
- Pathaan Controversy: Fringe Group Protests Against Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone, Tears Down Posters in Ahmedabad Mall - See Pics
- Sonakshi Sinha To Shahrukh khan, These Bollywood Celeb's Incredible Weight Loss Transformation Will Blow Your Mind- Watch
- Shark Tank Season 2: Net Worth of Six Sharks & How and When to Watch The Show Explained - WATCH VIDEO
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.