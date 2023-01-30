Home

Pathaan Success: Shahrukh Khan Sings LIVE Song For Deepika Padukone, You Will Say Aww

Pathaan Success: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are two of the biggest names in Bollywood. SRK has proved his versatility by singing two popular hits, “Aankhon Mein Teri” and “Tumko Paya” for Deepika. The songs were part of the soundtrack of the film “Om Shanti Om,” which was a major box-office success. The film further cemented the on-screen chemistry between SRK and Deepika, who have starred together in several films and are widely regarded as one of Bollywood’s most iconic pairs. Their fans appreciate their dynamic on-screen presence, and the popularity of the songs is a testament to SRK’s vocal abilities and the chemistry between the two stars.