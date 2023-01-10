Pathaan Trailer Release: Swara Bhaskar Makes This Controversial Statement At The Trailer Of Pathaan, Targets Leaders Of The Country

By releasing the trailer of 'Pathan' 15 days before the release of the film, Shah Rukh has made the hearts of his fans even more flutter. The audience is doing every minute for the release of the film. Now Swara Bhaskar has said such a big thing on the trailer launch of the film. Learn details in the video.

Pathaan trailer out: Bollywood’s outspoken actress Swara Bhaskar is known for her outspoken nature. Now recently, Swara Bhaskar said on the trailer release of Pathan that it would have been better if the leader had seen less clothes of the actresses and that there are more important issues in the country than the clothes of actresses. Swara Bhaskar tauntingly gave a befitting reply to the leaders. The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s much awaited film ‘Pathan’ has been released. And as much as the fans had pinned on it, Badshad seems to be living up to all. Watch video.