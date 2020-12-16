Link Here:

In an exclusive interview with India.com, the ever so gorgeous Poulomi Das opens up about her upcoming web series, Paurashpur, that also stars Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman. The exotic high voltage drama looks promising as it touches upon serious issues as patriarchy and gender politics. Poulomi talks on how it doesn’t make sense to propose censorship on OTT platforms, why viewers who are prejudiced toward sex and swear words in Indian web series as opposed to their foreign counterparts just need to be ignored as they forget we are the land of the Kama Sutra and Khajuraho. Also Read - List of Upcoming Web Series To Watch on ALTBalaji in December 2020

Poulomi also lets us in on some BTS trivia, elaborates how people need to watch Paurashpur before comparing it with Game of Thrones. The web series is a periodic drama that will release on ALTBalaji.

Poulomi also shared her journey from a lawyer to a model to an actor.