Pauri Garhwal tourism video: The beautiful Uttarakhand is one of the most chosen and preferable destinations for all the wander lusts out there. It’s the best place to calm your mind body and soul from all the city hustle bustle. Well let us tell you that the Mesmerizing Uttarakhand has several such places that haven’t been explored. One such enchanting places is Pauri Garhwal. Take a look at this video to know more about this unexplored gem in detail.Also Read - Cordelia To Andaman Dolphin Cruise, Do Travel On These Best Luxury Cruises in India For an Amazing Holiday | Watch Video