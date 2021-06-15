Pavitra Rishta 2.0 Latest News: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Star Shaheer Sheikh Bags Manav Opposite Ankita Lokhande: As per exclusive reports, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor, Shaheer Sheikh is likely to play the role of Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2.0. Well, we feel Shaheer Sheikh would definitely be a perfect choice for this role. Although, earlier, Harshad Chopda’s name had also come forward. In fact, it was also reported that the Ankita Lokhande starrer Pavitra Rishta 2 will release on ALT Balaji. It would be a tribute by Ekta and Ankita to Sushant’s legacy. Watch the video to know more. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0 Casting Finalised: Ankita Lokhande Back as Archana, Shaheer Sheikh is New Manav?