Paytm Tips And Hacks: Paytm, a digital financial service app has become an increasingly popular app these days with more than 150 million active users globally. The app let’s user to make instant monetary transactions from one phone to another. The QR code wirelessly transfers money by scanning them without requiring number or other details of the recipient. However, you must not be aware of a special feature of Paytm that let’s users to scan QR code sent on WhatsApp without using any other phone. Watch this tutorial video on how to do so.Also Read - Diwali Sale 2021: Oppo Reno 6 To iPhone 12, List Of Best Camera Phones You Can Buy This Diwali, Watch Video