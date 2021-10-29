Paytm IPO: Paytm Will Open There IPO On Monday, November 8, 2021 | Watch Video : Paytm started in 2010 with a digital payment system. Now Paytm will be opening there IOP on 8th November and closes on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The price band of the IPO (Initial Public Offering) has been fixed at Rs 2,080-2,150 per share of the face value of Rs 1 each. The Paytm IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 8,300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 10,000 crore. The digital payment aims to raise Rs 18,300 Crore through this offer. Paytm has boosted its IPO size by Rs.1700 crore, which was Rs 16,600 earlier. The offering compromises of 1. Not less than 75% of the offer to the QIB’s. 2. Of which Anchor Investor Portion up to 60%. 3. Offer to non – Instrumental investor not more than 15% of the offer. 4. Offer to Retail investors not more than 10% of the offer. Price Band and Bid Lot 1. INR 2.080 to INR 2.150 per equity share. 2. Bid lot of 6 equity shares and in multiplies of 6 equity shares thereafter Utilization of funds for: 1. General corporate purpose. 2. Investing in new business, acquisition, and strategic partnerships. 3. Strengthening and growing the paytm ecosystem, including through acquisition and retention of customers and merchants and providing them with greater access to technology and financial service.Also Read - Viral Video: Hyderabad Cops Stop People, Check WhatsApp Chats For ‘Ganja’, 'Weed & 'Drugs' | Watch