Home

Video Gallery

Paytm Payments Bank Ban in India: All you need to know

Paytm Payments Bank Ban in India: All you need to know

Paytm one of the most booming banking business in India came under redard of India's centeral bank, RBI. But how? So ...

Paytm one of the most booming banking business in India came under redard of India’s centeral bank, RBI. But how?

Trending Now

So hundreds of accounts created on Paytm Payments Bank without proper identification were one of the major reasons for the RBI to impose stringent curbson the comapany,

You may like to read

These accounts with inadequate (KYC) conducted transactions worth crores of rupees on the platform, leading to fears of potential money laundering.

More than 1,000 users were found to have linked the same PAN to their accounts. The compliance submitted by the bank was found to be incorrect during verification processes conducted by both the RBI and auditors.

What Paytm customers need to know

If you have any balance on your Paytm wallet, payments bank account, FASTags etc, you will be able to withdraw or use that amount without any restrictions upto the amount that you have as balance.

After February 29th, you will not be able to add money/top up your Paytm wallet, Payments bank account, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC)

However, interest, cashbacks or refunds can be credited to your accounts, wallets at any time.

After February 29th, you will not be able to avail of any banking related services from Paytm Payments bank. This includes funds transfer and UPI facility.

#paytmcash #paytm #rbi #budget2024

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/