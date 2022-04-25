Mayank Agarwal’s Punjab Kings will take on Ravindra Jadeja’s Chennai Super Kings in today’s Indian Premier League 2022 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday, 25 April 2022. In the previous game at this venue, both teams scored more than 200 runs. Therefore, this could be another instance of a high-scoring encounter. Watch video to know predicted playing 11, full team squads, Wankhede stadium pitch report and weather forecast in Mumbai today during the IPL match between PBKS vs CSK.Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep SinghRobin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary