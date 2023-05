Home

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone’s 94 Goes In Vain As DC Wins By 15 Runs

Liam Livinstone's sparkling 94 went in vain as Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by 15 runs at Dharamshala on Wednesday night. Chasing 214, Punjab siffered early blows and failed to recover from that despite Livingstone's and Atharva Taide's (55) anchor knocks.

