The 42nd match of the Tata IPL 2022 will see Punjab Kings facing off against Lucknow Super Giants on 29th April at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Lucknow Super Giants has had an incredible season till date meanwhile Punjab Kings need to gear up and win the matches to make place in the playoffs. Watch video to know in depth details of the predicted playing 11’s of Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, weather conditions in Pune during the match and pitch report.

PBKS vs LSG Predicted Playing 11

Punjab Kings Predicted Playing 11: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Playing 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan/Mohsin Khan